Tuesday at 1pm: Golden Shoals

Amy Alvey and Mark Kilianski find that sweet spot where bluegrass and old-time music meet, and their genuine love for American roots music in general is quite obvious. They have called Asheville, Boston, and various moving vehicles home for the past eight years, and now call Nashville, Tennessee their home base. They return for a 2nd Studio B session before their Thursday night show in Elkin. They also play Charlotte on Wednesday the 11th, and Asheville on Thursday the 12th.