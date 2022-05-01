© 2022 WNCW
Tuesday at 1pm: Golden Shoals

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 1, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT
Amy Alvey and Mark Kilianski find that sweet spot where bluegrass and old-time music meet, and their genuine love for American roots music in general is quite obvious. They have called Asheville, Boston, and various moving vehicles home for the past eight years, and now call Nashville, Tennessee their home base. They return for a 2nd Studio B session before their Thursday night show in Elkin. They also play Charlotte on Wednesday the 11th, and Asheville on Thursday the 12th.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
