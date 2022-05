This big Afrobeat band from NYC returns to blow the roof off Studio B once again. Since 2017, they’ve been led by Leon Ligan-Majek, a.k.a. Kaleta, who is from Benin and Nigeria and played with West African legends including Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade. They play the Grey Eagle on Thursday night, co-headlining with New Orleans trumpet player Shamarr Allen.