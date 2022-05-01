Friday at 11am: Valorie Miller

In her first album in five years, Miller’s nine new songs center around the Chemtronics superfund site in Swannanoa that polluted the acre of land she lived on. After moving off of it, she realized the magnitude of the toxicity, and this eco-folk album began to take shape. It “embodies a relationship between people and nature, whether it’s a toxic one or a healthy one.” She and her band perform live in Studio B on Friday with Martin Anderson, before their concert in Black Mountain Saturday evening.