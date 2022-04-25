© 2022 WNCW
Wednesday at 1pm: We Banjo 3

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published April 25, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT
If one were to conjure the sound of an extremely talented, acoustic-based 4-member band that calls both Galway, Ireland and Nashville, Tennessee home, We Banjo 3 is that band. They thrive on the energy that only live performances can spark, and unfortunately, like so many other musicians, they had to cancel their tour(s) of the past couple years. Well, they’re doing their best to make up for lost gigs in our area next week, as they’ll be in Knoxville Tuesday, Asheville Wednesday, Concord Thursday, and Wilkesboro (MerleFest) Friday!

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
