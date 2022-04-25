Wednesday at 1pm: We Banjo 3

If one were to conjure the sound of an extremely talented, acoustic-based 4-member band that calls both Galway, Ireland and Nashville, Tennessee home, We Banjo 3 is that band. They thrive on the energy that only live performances can spark, and unfortunately, like so many other musicians, they had to cancel their tour(s) of the past couple years. Well, they’re doing their best to make up for lost gigs in our area next week, as they’ll be in Knoxville Tuesday, Asheville Wednesday, Concord Thursday, and Wilkesboro (MerleFest) Friday!