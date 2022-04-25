Friday at 12pm: The Youngers

We first heard of them in 2008 with their album “Heritage”, which includes that insightful, still-so-relevant title track. The Americana rock band from Pennsylvania is back on the road in support of their latest album “Nashville Again”, and they play Smiley’s Acoustic Café in Greenville on Friday, and a Roadmaster house concert in Black Mountain on Saturday. The Youngers are Todd Notobartolo (vocals, guitar, lap steel, and mandolin), Randy Krater (vocals, electric and upright bass), Matt Thren (guitar) and Bruce Kissinger (drums).