Studio B

Friday at 12pm: The Youngers

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published April 25, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT
We first heard of them in 2008 with their album “Heritage”, which includes that insightful, still-so-relevant title track. The Americana rock band from Pennsylvania is back on the road in support of their latest album “Nashville Again”, and they play Smiley’s Acoustic Café in Greenville on Friday, and a Roadmaster house concert in Black Mountain on Saturday. The Youngers are Todd Notobartolo (vocals, guitar, lap steel, and mandolin), Randy Krater (vocals, electric and upright bass), Matt Thren (guitar) and Bruce Kissinger (drums).

Studio B the youngersStudio B Live
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
