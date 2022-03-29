Join us for a tribute to Western Centuries' Jim Miller Thursday in the 11 o'clock hour.
Jim Miller, one of the singers, songwriters and guitarists in Western Centuries, and a founding member of Donna the Buffalo, died unexpectedly last Thursday. They had four shows in the area this week, and we were looking very forward to hosting them for a live interview performance here this Thursday afternoon. In tribute to Jim, we thought we’d rebroadcast their great session from Studio B in 2019. We hope you can join us.