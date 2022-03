They formed out of a love for old-time stringband music in 2013, and it’s been great to see their progression over the years since then. In addition to gigs and their new album “Big Storm, they’re involved in good causes like the wonderful JAM program in Brevard: Junior Appalachian Musicians. Pretty Little Goat are Josh Carter on Mandolin, Owen Grooms on Banjo, Mallory Carter on Percussion, JT Linville on Bass, and Jackson Dulaney on Dobro.