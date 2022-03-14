Thursday at 3pm: JamieMcLean Band

He’s shared the stage with Aaron Neville, Dr. John, Gregg Allman, the Tedeschi Trucks Band among others, and he’s also a fine songwriter and band leader. "A honkin' collection of Southern-style blues rock, Americana, and soul.... as bawdy as anything the Black Crowes tried to snag from The Faces or The Stones circa 'Sticky Fingers' and 'Exile on Main Street' and as groovy and gutsy as Bowie's 'Young Americans.'" (Charleston City Paper). He and his trio have shows at the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Wednesday, One World Brewing West in Asheville on Thursday, and 185 King Street in Brevard on Friday!