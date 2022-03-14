© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

Thursday at 3pm: JamieMcLean Band

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 14, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT
Jamie McLean.jpg

He’s shared the stage with Aaron Neville, Dr. John, Gregg Allman, the Tedeschi Trucks Band among others, and he’s also a fine songwriter and band leader. "A honkin' collection of Southern-style blues rock, Americana, and soul.... as bawdy as anything the Black Crowes tried to snag from The Faces or The Stones circa 'Sticky Fingers' and 'Exile on Main Street' and as groovy and gutsy as Bowie's 'Young Americans.'" (Charleston City Paper). He and his trio have shows at the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Wednesday, One World Brewing West in Asheville on Thursday, and 185 King Street in Brevard on Friday!

Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson