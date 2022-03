Fiddle tunes and sax solos! Brothers Andrew and Noah VanNorstrand grew up playing contra dance music in New York, while Chris Miller got into both bluegrass and jazz in Florida before going on to play with Cajun-country band The Revelers. After about ten years playing together here and there, they’re finally on tour with an EP we fell in love with last year. They play Barley’s in Knoxville on Tuesday, and Isis Music Hall in Asheville on Wednesday.