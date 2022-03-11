© 2022
Studio B

Friday at 11am: The Pink Beds

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 11, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST
Pink Beds.jpg

“What started out as a casual jam to entertain a keg party has morphed itself into one of the most intriguing new musical acts in Western North Carolina,” as Rolling Stone contributor Garrett Woodward has written. Aaron Aiken (Vocals & Guitar), Jackson Van Horn (Keys & Guitar), Ryan Sargeant (Drums & Percussion), and Logan Hall (Bass) assembled pretty much every single aspect of their new album – writing, recording, mixing, mastering – at their tiny house along Pisgah National Forest, and it’s an interesting genre-blend of indie-rock, psychedelic folk, disco, new wave, and more. They’ve got a gig at Sierra Nevada in Mills River Friday night.

Studio B Studio B LiveWNCW New Music
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
