Studio B

Live Friday just past 11am: Sideline

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published February 18, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST
Sideline (courtesy of Mary Gorry Photography)
Mary Gorry
/

Darrell Webb, Steve Dilling, Skip Cherryholmes, and Jason Moore were founding members of this bluegrass band in 2012, and the latter three led the band until Jason’s untimely passing last 2021. Steve and Skip decided to continue on with Sideline in honor of the bassist and singer’s commitment to the band and love for the music. We look forward to welcoming them to a morning session with Martin on their way to shows in Elkin Friday night, and Floyd on Saturday.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
