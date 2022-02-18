Live Friday just past 11am: Sideline

Darrell Webb, Steve Dilling, Skip Cherryholmes, and Jason Moore were founding members of this bluegrass band in 2012, and the latter three led the band until Jason’s untimely passing last 2021. Steve and Skip decided to continue on with Sideline in honor of the bassist and singer’s commitment to the band and love for the music. We look forward to welcoming them to a morning session with Martin on their way to shows in Elkin Friday night, and Floyd on Saturday.