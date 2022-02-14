© 2022
Studio B

Live Wednesday at 1pm: Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published February 14, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST
Rev. Peyton's big damn band

It’s incredible how much power comes out of this trio! “The tent revival, almost punk energy of the Big Damn Band is a refreshing splash of cold water to the face. (Their 2006 album) “Between The Ditches” doesn’t keep it in the road – it takes up both lanes as it barrels along.” (--Living Blues) As the name suggests, their latest album “Dance Songs for Hard Times” conveys the hopes and fears of pandemic living. Their tour takes them to the Asheville Music Hall on Wednesday the 16th, and we’re excited to welcome them back to Studio B beforehand.

