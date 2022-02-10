Live on Tuesday at 12pm: Abby Bryant & the Echoes

They describe their sound as vintage-inspired southern soul rock, and that sounds about right. Etta James, Bonnie Raitt, Susan Tedeschi, Margo Price: these are some of Abby’s influences you hear in her delivery, and guitarist Bailey Faulkner and the rest of the band deliver a full, tight sound on their new album “Not Your Little Girl” and on stage (like Knoxville Thursday the 17th, Asheville Friday the 18th, and Charlotte on Wednesday the 23rd.) We also love how well they represent WNCW’s North Carolina footprint: Abby and Bailey are both from Gastonia, pursued music while at App State in Boone, spent a while living in Charlotte, and now live in Asheville!