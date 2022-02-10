© 2022
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

Live on Tuesday at 12pm: Abby Bryant & the Echoes

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published February 10, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST
Abby Bryant at Holidaze
Brenda Craig
/
WNCW
Abby Bryant performing at WNCW's Holidaze for Habitat December 2021

They describe their sound as vintage-inspired southern soul rock, and that sounds about right. Etta James, Bonnie Raitt, Susan Tedeschi, Margo Price: these are some of Abby’s influences you hear in her delivery, and guitarist Bailey Faulkner and the rest of the band deliver a full, tight sound on their new album “Not Your Little Girl” and on stage (like Knoxville Thursday the 17th, Asheville Friday the 18th, and Charlotte on Wednesday the 23rd.) We also love how well they represent WNCW’s North Carolina footprint: Abby and Bailey are both from Gastonia, pursued music while at App State in Boone, spent a while living in Charlotte, and now live in Asheville!

Tags

Studio B Studio B LiveLive MusicLive Sessions
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson