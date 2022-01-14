You may know them as members of the award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers, but Mike & Barrett, who live in Brevard & Asheville, respectively, also make lovely Italian music together when the bigger band is not on the road or in the studio. In fact, during the pandemic, Mike and Barrett were able to get some studio time in to record their first album of traditional tarantellas, mazurkas, polkas, called “Mia Dolce Farfalla”. They paid a visit to Studio B before performing live at the Parker Concert Hall of the Brevard Music Center on Sunday the 19th, with the great Beppe Gambetta!

Mike Guggino & Barrett Smith - "Santa Lucia"

Mike Guggino & Barrett Smith - "Era de Maggio"

Mike Guggino & Barrett Smith - "Speranze Perdute"