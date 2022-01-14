© 2022
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

Darren Nicholson Band

WNCW
Published January 14, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST
Darren Nicholson
Brenda Craig
/
WNCW
Darren Nicholson in Studio B December 9, 2021

You know him as the mandolinist in one of bluegrass’ best bands, Balsam Range. But he’s also been busy with his own band, and a new EP “Man On a Mission” that ventures into country, rock & Americana. Bandmates include Jeff Collins on keys, Jeremy Medkiff on bass and electric guitar, Tony Creasman on drums, and Darren plays electric mandolin. They joined us in Studio B Thursday, December 9th before performing at our our “Holidaze For Habitat” evening of music for Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity, Friday December 10th at the Orange Peel in Asheville!

The Darren Nicholson Band - "Durango"
The Darren Nicholson Band - "Me and My Old Banjo"
The Darren Nicholson Band - "The Fool For You Is Me"
The Darren Nicholson Band - "Southern Ground"

Tags

Studio BDarren NicholsonStudio B Live