You know him as the mandolinist in one of bluegrass’ best bands, Balsam Range. But he’s also been busy with his own band, and a new EP “Man On a Mission” that ventures into country, rock & Americana. Bandmates include Jeff Collins on keys, Jeremy Medkiff on bass and electric guitar, Tony Creasman on drums, and Darren plays electric mandolin. They joined us in Studio B Thursday, December 9th before performing at our our “Holidaze For Habitat” evening of music for Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity, Friday December 10th at the Orange Peel in Asheville!

The Darren Nicholson Band - "Durango"

The Darren Nicholson Band - "Me and My Old Banjo"

The Darren Nicholson Band - "The Fool For You Is Me"