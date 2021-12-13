© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

Monday in Studio B at 1pm: Mike Guggino & Barrett Smith

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 13, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST
guggino-smith-2.jpg

You may know them as members of the award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers, but Mike & Barrett, who live in Brevard & Asheville, respectively, also make lovely Italian music together when the bigger band is not on the road or in the studio. In fact, during the pandemic, Mike and Barrett were able to get some studio time in to record their first album of traditional tarantellas, mazurkas, polkas, called “Mia Dolce Farfalla”. Tune in for some of these performed live in Studio B on Monday! They perform live at the Parker Concert Hall of the Brevard Music Center on Sunday the 19th, with the great Beppe Gambetta!

Tags

Studio BStudio B Livestudio bsteep canyon rangersmike gugginoBarrett Smith
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson