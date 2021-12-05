© 2021
Studio B

Live in Studio B Monday the 6th at 1pm: The Michigan Rattlers

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 5, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST
Lifelong friends and deep-north natives, musical group Michigan Rattlers play “heavy-hearted folk-rock with an aching dose of Midwestern nice”. Graham Young (guitar), Adam Reed (upright bass), Christian Wilder (piano), and Tony Audia (drums) have a new full-length out called “That Kind of Life” with some songs that definitely fit well on WNCW, and we look forward to getting to know them on Monday afternoon with Spencer Jones as host. They’ll be on their way to Georgia following a Grey Eagle show in Asheville Sunday evening.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
