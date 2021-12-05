Live in Studio B Monday the 6th at 1pm: The Michigan Rattlers

Lifelong friends and deep-north natives, musical group Michigan Rattlers play “heavy-hearted folk-rock with an aching dose of Midwestern nice”. Graham Young (guitar), Adam Reed (upright bass), Christian Wilder (piano), and Tony Audia (drums) have a new full-length out called “That Kind of Life” with some songs that definitely fit well on WNCW, and we look forward to getting to know them on Monday afternoon with Spencer Jones as host. They’ll be on their way to Georgia following a Grey Eagle show in Asheville Sunday evening.