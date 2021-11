Caleb hails from the mountains of Stokes County, NC. His latest album, last year’s “Better Hurry Up”, featured a terrific roster of musicians from the Americana, rock and country world, and won great reviews from Rolling Stone, NPR, and American Songwriter magazine which wrote that the album “sees Caudle at his most comfortable and confident.” Area shows include Thursday the 2nd in Brevard, and Friday the 10th in Charlotte.