Live in Studio B Wednesday 12/1 at 2pm: The Steel Wheels

When not busy touring the country and cutting records with their string-band-influenced original, soulful Americana sound, The Steel Wheels curate their highly revered Red Wing Roots Music Festival in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley every July. They play Wednesday at the Grey Eagle in Asheville, and Friday at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville (with Acoustic Syndicate.) Trent Wagler (guitar, banjo), Jay Lapp (mandolin, guitar), Eric Brubaker (fiddle), and Kevin Garcia (percussion) are now joined by bassist Derek Kratzer, a longtime friend and musical collaborator (Brian Dickel now helps run Huss & Dalton Guitars.)