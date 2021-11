We have loved each and every album Martin’s released since he started in the 90’s. His songs are so soulful and genuine, it’s as if he’s somehow reached into your mind and turned the stories and emotions you thought were yours and yours alone into his well-crafted compositions. Even MORE memorable, though, is his incredible voice. “Call him a soul shouter, a road poet, a folkie or a rocker and you wouldn’t be wrong.” (Los Angeles Times)