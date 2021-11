It’s an embarrassment of riches in Studio B this week, with wonderful musicians in general, and Western NC ones in particular. We’ve enjoyed watching Anya Hinkle’s songs evolve over these past 15 years or so, first with the band Dehlia Low, then Tellico, and now her solo venture. We say solo, but expect her to bring an excellent band with her on Thursday! She plays Isis Music Hall in West Asheville on Sunday the 14th.