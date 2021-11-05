Malcolm Holcombe & Chuck Brodsky in Studio B Wednesday at 11 for Public Radio Music Day.

On this Public Radio Music Day, we are honored to bring you this live session from two of our favorite Asheville-based singer/songwriters of these last 25-plus years! Their songs tell the stories that we’ve enjoyed sharing pretty much since we began. Malcolm, Chuck and Whitewater Bluegrass play a benefit show for Beloved Asheville at The Grey Eagle on Saturday the 13th at 8pm. The Beloved Village project provides affordable housing for elders, working families, people living on the streets, people with disabilities, and long-time neighbors who are being pushed out of their homes through gentrification.