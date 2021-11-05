© 2021
Studio B

Malcolm Holcombe & Chuck Brodsky in Studio B Wednesday at 11 for Public Radio Music Day.

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 5, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT
Chuck Brodsky and Malcom Holcombe

On this Public Radio Music Day, we are honored to bring you this live session from two of our favorite Asheville-based singer/songwriters of these last 25-plus years! Their songs tell the stories that we’ve enjoyed sharing pretty much since we began. Malcolm, Chuck and Whitewater Bluegrass play a benefit show for Beloved Asheville at The Grey Eagle on Saturday the 13th at 8pm. The Beloved Village project provides affordable housing for elders, working families, people living on the streets, people with disabilities, and long-time neighbors who are being pushed out of their homes through gentrification.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
