Thursday at 11am: Circles Around the Sun

We are excited to welcome this instrumental L.A. band that got its start supplementing the Grateful Dead’s “Fare Thee Well” tour of 2015, but has gone through a bit of a metamorphosis since then. Think of them now as “a cosmic disco of the body and the soul, still anchored in the groove, but ascending to the stars.” It’s bassist Dan Horne (Cass McCombs, Jonathan Wilson), keyboardist Adam MacDougall (Black Crowes) and drummer Mark Levy, and now John Lee Shannon on guitar, following our loss of the great Neal Casal (of whom we’re debuting a great new tribute compilation this week.) They play the Salvage Station in Asheville Thursday, and the Visulite in Charlotte on Thursday the 11th.