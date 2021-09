We have two Skunkfest quintets in a row on Wednesday, with the 2nd being one of North Carolina’s favorite progressive bluegrass bands. Joe Cicero (guitar), Alex Genova (banjo), Jesse Iaquinto (mandolin), Tommy Maher (resonator guitar) and Carson White (upright bass) live in Asheville, and will also be on the road for their return to the International Bluegrass Music Association’s annual festival in Raleigh on the 1st.