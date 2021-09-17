© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

Live in Studio B Thursday at 11 am: Dori Freeman

WNCW
Published September 17, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT
Dori Freeman.jpeg
Dori Freeman

We have enjoyed watching Dori's work evolve over the last few years. Freeman is about as “bonafide” as an Appalachian artist can be. She was raised among a family of musicians in the mountains of Southwest Virginia. Yet in her just-released album, "Ten Thousand Roses", she shows how multifaceted she is as an artist and how eclectic she is as a person, defying and expanding notions of what it means to be someone from the region, a young woman in the music industry, and as an Americana artist.

We welcome Dori to Studio B for the second time, just ahead of her show at Isis Music Hall in Asheville that evening.

Tags

Studio BStudio B SessionsStudio B Livedori freeman