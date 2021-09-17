Live in Studio B Thursday at 11 am: Dori Freeman

We have enjoyed watching Dori's work evolve over the last few years. Freeman is about as “bonafide” as an Appalachian artist can be. She was raised among a family of musicians in the mountains of Southwest Virginia. Yet in her just-released album, "Ten Thousand Roses", she shows how multifaceted she is as an artist and how eclectic she is as a person, defying and expanding notions of what it means to be someone from the region, a young woman in the music industry, and as an Americana artist.

We welcome Dori to Studio B for the second time, just ahead of her show at Isis Music Hall in Asheville that evening.