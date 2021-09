Forest Sun was born in upstate New York to folksinging back-to-the-land hippie parents, and his two-degrees-of separation stories with some of our Woodstock heroes are fascinating! He calls Mill Valley, CA home, and his new album “Stubborn Breathing Heart” blends reggae, soul, and folk styles. Forest plays Black Mountain on Saturday the 11th, Brevard on Thursday the 16th, and Asheville on Friday the 17th.