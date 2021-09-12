Thursday at 3pm in Studio B: Golden Shoals

Formerly known as Hoot and Holler, Golden Shoals is Amy Alvey (fiddle, guitar) and Mark Kilianski (guitar, banjo.) They graduated from Berklee College of Music, where they both were first exposed to playing traditional old time and bluegrass. They’ve called both Asheville and Nashville home lately, but also seem to spend a lot of time on the road, and their travels take them to the SC Fiddling Championship in Pickens on the 17th, a house concert in Waynesville on the 18th, and Highland Brewing in Asheville on Sunday the 19th.