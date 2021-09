We have another Nashvillain on Friday, though Tim has previously lived in L.A., Joshua Tree, and his native upstate New York. He’s released dozen or so albums these past 20+ years, but the last time he visited Studio B was 2003! His latest album has a terrific ode to music festivals among other expertly penned tunes, and he’s in the area for a show at Isis Music Hall in West Asheville Friday night.