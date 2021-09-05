Friday 9/10: Live in Studio B at 3 pm: Malcolm Holcombe

Folks in his home town of Asheville know the name Malcolm Holcombe, as do most regular listeners of WNCW…But so do a great many esteemed songwriters throughout the country. He has regularly released albums since the 1990’s, but it seems his pace has only increased lately; there’s certainly no shortage of songwriter material to inspire him these days! To quote poet and longtime fan RB Morris, “He does turn it up a little louder on this record. Malcolm rolls deep and wide and lets you know how it is with him and the world, but he always paints a picture of determination.” His album “Tricks of the Trade” will be officially released on Thursday in Boone, and Friday in Asheville.