Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Studio B

Friday 9/10: Live in Studio B at 3 pm: Malcolm Holcombe

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 5, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT
Malcolm Holcombe

Folks in his home town of Asheville know the name Malcolm Holcombe, as do most regular listeners of WNCW…But so do a great many esteemed songwriters throughout the country. He has regularly released albums since the 1990’s, but it seems his pace has only increased lately; there’s certainly no shortage of songwriter material to inspire him these days! To quote poet and longtime fan RB Morris, “He does turn it up a little louder on this record. Malcolm rolls deep and wide and lets you know how it is with him and the world, but he always paints a picture of determination.” His album “Tricks of the Trade” will be officially released on Thursday in Boone, and Friday in Asheville.

Tags

Studio BStudio B LiveStudio B Live SessionsMalcolm Holcombe
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
