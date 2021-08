Boston-based Liz Frame has a rich Americana background: some critics have compared her singing to Patsy Cline and Linda Ronstadt, while others have noted similarities in her songwriting to the work of Dolly Parton and Lucinda Williams. The band plays Isis Music Hall in West Asheville on Thursday the 26th, and then pay us a visit on Friday. They’re about to release a new album, “Firefly”.