Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Studio B

Cat Ridgeway and the Tourists visited Studio B

WNCW
Published August 17, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT
1 of 3  — 600_9606.jpg
Cat Ridgeway performs in WNCW's Studio B
Brenda Craig
2 of 3  — 600_9644.jpg
Cat Ridgeway performs in WNCW's Studio B
Brenda Craig
3 of 3  — 600_9522.jpg
Cat Ridgeway performs in WNCW's Studio B
Brenda Craig

This Orlando, Florida singer/songwriter has a debut album “Nice To Meet You” that has done quite well on the Americana charts, and she’s been an opening act the past few years for the likes of Arcade Fire, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, & the Indigo Girls. She’s also been collaborating with Shawn Mullins lately. Cat and her band, the Tourists, paid a visit to WNCW Tuesday morning for a live session with Martin. What a treat! We plan to post video excerpts from the session on YouTube in the future, in case you missed it — or want to hear it again!

