Thursday is the birthday of the late great Buck Owens, and this band will pay tribute to him in Studio B that afternoon, and at their Grey Eagle Asheville show Friday the 13th! Mark Johnson and Laura Blackley sing the songs of those great Country duets from back in the day, with Tom Pittman on pedal steel, Stephen Frankel on bass, and Nate Pusateri on drums. Dang but some of those names sound awfully familiar to us, how about you?