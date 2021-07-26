© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

In Studio B Wednesday 7/28 at 11am: Cristina Vane with Travis Book

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published July 26, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT
Cristina Vane with guitars.jpg

She was born in Italy to a Sicilian-American father and a Guatemalan mother, and grew up there as well as England and France… but her primary music love is in pre-war Blues, and is now exploring other Southern styles like old-time and country. Cristina plays 185 King Street in Brevard on Tuesday evening, and joins the Travis Book Happy Hour at the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Wednesday, plus she opens for Town Mountain at the Salvage Station on Saturday.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson