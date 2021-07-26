In Studio B Wednesday 7/28 at 11am: Cristina Vane with Travis Book

She was born in Italy to a Sicilian-American father and a Guatemalan mother, and grew up there as well as England and France… but her primary music love is in pre-war Blues, and is now exploring other Southern styles like old-time and country. Cristina plays 185 King Street in Brevard on Tuesday evening, and joins the Travis Book Happy Hour at the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Wednesday, plus she opens for Town Mountain at the Salvage Station on Saturday.