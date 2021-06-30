© 2021
Studio B

Jim Lauderdale Live in Studio B

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published June 30, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT
Jim Lauderdale's new double album, <em>Soul Searching</em>, is available now

One of our favorite singer/songwriters who grew up in our area and is now known worldwide, Jim Lauderdale will be back in our area this week! He’s performing at Silverados in Black Mountain this Saturday along with the Songs From the Road Band, and will stop by Studio B for a live session with Martin just past 1pm. Jim seems to always have a new project in the works, and this time it’s a great-sounding new album called “Hope”, which includes a co-write or two with the late Robert Hunter, legendary songwriter for the Grateful Dead.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
