Jim Lauderdale Live in Studio B

One of our favorite singer/songwriters who grew up in our area and is now known worldwide, Jim Lauderdale will be back in our area this week! He’s performing at Silverados in Black Mountain this Saturday along with the Songs From the Road Band, and will stop by Studio B for a live session with Martin just past 1pm. Jim seems to always have a new project in the works, and this time it’s a great-sounding new album called “Hope”, which includes a co-write or two with the late Robert Hunter, legendary songwriter for the Grateful Dead.