Mipso will join us this Thursday the 29th at 12 Noon in Studio B

Perhaps North Carolina’s most modern-sounding string-band quartet, Mipso formed at UNC Chapel Hill in 2013. Joseph Terrell (guitar), Libby Rodenbough (fiddle), Jacob Sharp (mandolin), and Wood Robinson (bass) return to Studio B for the first time in six years, on their way to an outdoor show at the Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre Thursday evening in Asheville!