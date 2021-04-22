Live in Studio B: Casey Driessen
Casey's newest album - Otherlands:One
After a few years living in Spain as a teacher, the fine fiddler for many great projects is back home in Asheville! Casey talked with Martin about his latest “Otherlands: A Global Music Exploration” video/audio collection of trips to Scotland, Ireland, Finland, Spain, India, & Japan. And he played some tunes created along the way.
Cassey Driessen in Studio B April 27, 2021