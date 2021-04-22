© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!
Studio B

Live in Studio B: Casey Driessen

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published April 22, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT
1 of 6  — casey Driessen Studio B 2.jpg
2 of 6  — Casey Driessen Studio B 1.jpg
Brenda Craig WNCW
3 of 6  — Casey+Driessen_Mountain+Bakcground_Otherlands.jpg
Casey Driessen
4 of 6  — Casey+Driessen_Outlook_Otherlands.jpg
Casey Driessen
5 of 6  — Casey+Driessen_Frost+Field_Otherlands.jpg
Casey Driessen
6 of 6  — Otherlands+One+Cover+3000.jpg
Casey's newest album - Otherlands:One
Casey Driessen Studio B 1.jpg
Brenda Craig WNCW

After a few years living in Spain as a teacher, the fine fiddler for many great projects is back home in Asheville! Casey talked with Martin about his latest “Otherlands: A Global Music Exploration” video/audio collection of trips to Scotland, Ireland, Finland, Spain, India, & Japan. And he played some tunes created along the way.

Cassey Driessen in Studio B April 27, 2021

Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson