Live in Studio B Thursday

Live this Thursday at 4pm in Studio B: Sierra Hull & Justin Moses

Two of the best in contemporary bluegrass and progressive acoustic music often team up together – in fact, they’re married! Justin is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist – a two-time Dobro Player of the Year winner with the International Bluegrass Music Association – who has toured with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Blue Highway and The Gibson Brothers among others. Sierra is a three-time reigning IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year, and has been one of our favorites to follow these past 10 years. They will perform at the Infamous Stringdusters’ VanHoy Farms Revival Music Series this Friday.