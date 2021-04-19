© 2021
Live in Studio B Thursday

Published April 19, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT
Sierra Hull and Justin Moses

Live this Thursday at 4pm in Studio B: Sierra Hull & Justin Moses
Two of the best in contemporary bluegrass and progressive acoustic music often team up together – in fact, they’re married! Justin is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist – a two-time Dobro Player of the Year winner with the International Bluegrass Music Association – who has toured with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Blue Highway and The Gibson Brothers among others. Sierra is a three-time reigning IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year, and has been one of our favorites to follow these past 10 years. They will perform at the Infamous Stringdusters’ VanHoy Farms Revival Music Series this Friday.

