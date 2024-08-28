Catching Up With the Pied Piper, Ketch Secor

The Old Crow Medicine Show front man on 25 years as a string band leader, habitual collaborator, and connoisseur of Saturday night/Sunday morning fiddle jams, plus a “Wagon Wheel” podcast Reprise

Ketch was on this podcast two years ago in the episode titled “Painting A Portrait of 23 Years With Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show”, which is based on our conversation at MerleFest that year.

Old Crow Medicine Show’s famous song “Wagon Wheel” is the subject of an episode in this series from a few years before that, on the podcast titled “Wagon Wheel: Anatomy Of A Hit”, and I am attaching that episode to the end of this new conversation with Ketch Secor for everyone who missed it the first time or who might just want to hear it again.