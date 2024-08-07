© 2024 WNCW
Interview With Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show Friday Afternoon August 9th

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published August 7, 2024 at 6:45 PM EDT
Ketch Secor
JOSHUABLACKWILKINS
/
https://www.crowmedicine.com/
Ketch Secor

WNCW's Joe Kendrick, with intern Will Prim, trek to Charlotte to talk with Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor ahead of that night's show and a headlining slot at the upcoming Earl Scruggs Music Festival

Tune in during Friday's music mix to hear an interview recorded that same afternoon, as program director Joe Kendrick talks with Ketch Secor about the enduring popularity of Old Crow Medicine Show ahead of his performance that night in Charlotte as well as on Labor Day weekend in Tryon, NC.

Joe last caught up with Ketch at MerleFest in 2022, and profiled him in the Southern Songs and Stories episode titled "Painting A Portrait of 23 Years With Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show".

This interview will broadcast sometime in the 3 or 4 o'clock hour, depending on when the interview takes place earlier that afternoon. Stay tuned for updates!

Southern Songs and Stories
Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
