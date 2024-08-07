Interview With Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show Friday Afternoon August 9th

Tune in during Friday's music mix to hear an interview recorded that same afternoon, as program director Joe Kendrick talks with Ketch Secor about the enduring popularity of Old Crow Medicine Show ahead of his performance that night in Charlotte as well as on Labor Day weekend in Tryon, NC.

Joe last caught up with Ketch at MerleFest in 2022, and profiled him in the Southern Songs and Stories episode titled "Painting A Portrait of 23 Years With Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show".

This interview will broadcast sometime in the 3 or 4 o'clock hour, depending on when the interview takes place earlier that afternoon. Stay tuned for updates!