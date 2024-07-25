A Quick Conversation With Marty Stuart Ahead of Earl Scruggs Music Festival Appearance

Tune in Monday July 29th in the 3pm hour with host Joe Kendrick for a recent conversation with Marty Stuart along with WNCW's Tom Pittman.

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives are headlining at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival in Tryon, NC this Labor Day weekend, and here, he talks about how he approaches the "sacred territory" of Flatt & Scruggs music, how Mike Campbell gave him the okay to cover Tom Petty, and how the Fabulous Superlatives came to be.

This is a portion of Marty, Joe and Tom's conversation from the next Southern Songs and Stories podcast, which arrives on platforms everywhere on Tuesday July 30th.