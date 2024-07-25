© 2024 WNCW
A Quick Conversation With Marty Stuart Ahead of Earl Scruggs Music Festival Appearance

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published July 25, 2024 at 4:02 PM EDT
Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives

An excerpt of conversation from an upcoming episode of the podcast Southern Songs and Stories

Tune in Monday July 29th in the 3pm hour with host Joe Kendrick for a recent conversation with Marty Stuart along with WNCW's Tom Pittman.

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives are headlining at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival in Tryon, NC this Labor Day weekend, and here, he talks about how he approaches the "sacred territory" of Flatt & Scruggs music, how Mike Campbell gave him the okay to cover Tom Petty, and how the Fabulous Superlatives came to be.

This is a portion of Marty, Joe and Tom's conversation from the next Southern Songs and Stories podcast, which arrives on platforms everywhere on Tuesday July 30th.

Southern Songs and Stories
Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
