Jim Lauderdale, Donna the Buffalo and the Many Collaborations of MerleFest

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published July 24, 2024 at 4:12 PM EDT
Jim Lauderdale with Wyatt Ellis at Merlefest 04-27-24
Joe Kendrick
Jim Lauderdale with Wyatt Ellis at Merlefest 04-27-24

Hear this episode on our page here and wherever you follow podcasts

The second in Southern Songs and Stories' two-part series on MerleFest 2024, with veterans Jim Lauderdale and Donna the Buffalo's Tara Nevins and Jeb Puryear.

The three have known each other for decades, and here they recall their early times together and the many, many shared experiences at the feted roots music festival in this podcast which includes excerpts of music from their collaborative album as well as performances at MerleFest.

Available at the link above and wherever you follow podcasts. You can also hear condensed versions of the podcast every other Tuesday morning during Morning Edition on WNCW-FM.
Southern Songs and Stories
