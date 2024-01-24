An Update, and Two Quick Takes With Tony Trischka and Travis Book

Our interview with Tony followed his recent performance at the Remembering Earl concert to benefit The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC. Previewing his forthcoming full episode, Tony tells us here about how the public perception of the banjo has improved over the decades since he began playing the instrument, as well as his unique approach to playing it, and other players who push the envelope that he admires.

After hearing some of Tony Trischka’s conversation, we preview our episode on The Infamous Stringdusters bassist and founding member Travis Book as he tells us about stepping out on his own for a decidedly rock and soul vibe on his first solo album, Love and Other Strange Emotions.

And beyond that, we cannot wait to bring you interviews going back to #IBMA week, with another legendary artist and banjo player Peter Wernick as well as both Stephen Mougin and Ben Wright, known first as musicians with the Sam Bush Band and Henhouse Prowlers, respectively, but also for their partnership in Dark Shadow Recording. Speaking of that music label, a band on their roster named Stillhouse Junkies played at last fall’s Albino Skunk Music Festival, where we had the chance to hear from all of its members in a lively late night conversation.