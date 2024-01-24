© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

An Update, and Two Quick Takes With Tony Trischka and Travis Book

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published January 24, 2024 at 4:05 PM EST
Tony Trischka and his band with Jerry Douglas at the Remembering Earl concert 01-13-24
Joe Kendrick
Tony Trischka and his band with Jerry Douglas at Remembering Earl concert 01-13-24

Check out our latest episode on our page here and wherever you follow podcasts, which excerpts a conversation with Tony Trischka, as well as a recent interview with Travis Book.

Our interview with Tony followed his recent performance at the Remembering Earl concert to benefit The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC. Previewing his forthcoming full episode, Tony tells us here about how the public perception of the banjo has improved over the decades since he began playing the instrument, as well as his unique approach to playing it, and other players who push the envelope that he admires.

After hearing some of Tony Trischka’s conversation, we preview our episode on The Infamous Stringdusters bassist and founding member Travis Book as he tells us about stepping out on his own for a decidedly rock and soul vibe on his first solo album, Love and Other Strange Emotions.

And beyond that, we cannot wait to bring you interviews going back to #IBMA week, with another legendary artist and banjo player Peter Wernick as well as both Stephen Mougin and Ben Wright, known first as musicians with the Sam Bush Band and Henhouse Prowlers, respectively, but also for their partnership in Dark Shadow Recording. Speaking of that music label, a band on their roster named Stillhouse Junkies played at last fall’s Albino Skunk Music Festival, where we had the chance to hear from all of its members in a lively late night conversation.
Southern Songs and Stories
Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
See stories by Joe Kendrick