Martin Anderson in the Studio
WNCW's Music Mix with Martin Anderson

Live in Studio B This Week!

Published April 9, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT

Wednesday the 14th in the 1pm hour: The Resonant Rogues – Sparrow & Keith Smith comprise the duo version of this Asheville band, blending Appalachian, Eastern European, New Orleans, Guthrian, and other inspirations.

Friday the 16th in the 11 am hour: Zoe & Cloyd – Natalya Weinstein & John Cloyd Miller bring their band to Studio B, to catch us up on their new songs based in bluegrass, old-time, klezmer & other folks styles.

WNCW's Music Mix with Martin Andersonstudio blive broadcastzoe & cloydResonant Rogues
Martin Anderson
Eschewing his mother’s taste for easy listening music early on, Martin Anderson was raised on his dad’s love for jazz, his brother’s Beatles/classic rock LP’s, and the bluegrass and Top 40 radio of the D.C. area. He played trombone all through high school, but upon starting college decided to spin the music of others instead, so he began volunteering for the University of Delaware’s WXDR/WVUD overnight and morning mixes. He promptly put his B.A. in American History to use by moving to Eugene, Oregon, where he spent the 90’s working in natural foods, environmental causes, and above all, public radio. He hosted various folk, world, Triple-A, and other shows at KLCC, and started a “Miles of Bluegrass” show at KRVM. After two years working underwriting sales and various music and public affairs programs at KHSU in Arcata, CA, Martin joined WNCW in 2001 as your weekday morning host. He loves interviewing the many talented musicians who come to Studio B, stretching out with the many styles ‘NCW embraces, and reflecting the themes of listeners, events of the day, and our beautiful Southern Appalachian landscape. As Music Director, he books our live sessions, keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music, and programs various features heard throughout the week, from new music spotlights to The Spindale Cycle. When not at the station, he enjoys hiking, gardening, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
