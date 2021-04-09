Live in Studio B This Week!

Wednesday the 14th in the 1pm hour: The Resonant Rogues – Sparrow & Keith Smith comprise the duo version of this Asheville band, blending Appalachian, Eastern European, New Orleans, Guthrian, and other inspirations.

Friday the 16th in the 11 am hour: Zoe & Cloyd – Natalya Weinstein & John Cloyd Miller bring their band to Studio B, to catch us up on their new songs based in bluegrass, old-time, klezmer & other folks styles.