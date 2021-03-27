© 2021
Joe Kendrick
WNCW's Music Mix with Joe Kendrick

New Tunes at Two Week of 3/29: Bob Dylan, Queen Esther, Israel Nash and Various Singles

Published March 27, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT

Join us for New Tunes at Two Monday through Thursday during the 2pm hour and we'll check out these new tunes together. 

Monday: New singles from Van Morrison, Oliver Wood, and Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters among others. Sneak peaks of albums being released over the coming months…
Tuesday:Bob Dylan – 1970 – Previously unreleased studio performances from the sessions for “Self-Portrait” and “New Morning”. Along with David Bromberg, Charlie Daniels, & George Harrison!
Wednesday: Queen Esther – Gild the Black Lily – A rich tapestry from the Lowcountry, featuring 13 originals but also covers from Son House, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and George Jones.
Thursday:Israel Nash – Topaz – A Cosmic Americana Rock vibe here, with the great touch of producer Adrian Quesada of Black Pumas

WNCW's Music Mix with Joe KendrickNew Tunes at TwoWNCW New Releasesbob dylanOliver WoodAmanda Anne Platt and the HoneycuttersIsrael NashQueen Esther
