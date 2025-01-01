Saturdays at 11 pm

WNCW Remixed features a variety of recent sets of music from our weekday and weeknight music mix especially, as well as the occasional set from other shows that draw from multiple genres, like Cosmic American Music Show and Local Color.

Each episode mixes usually four sets from four different hosts, depending on the length of their sets, and typically with different hosts from week to week. Host and producer Joe Kendrick adds context for the sets featured as well as occasional news and tidbits about featured hosts and their shows.