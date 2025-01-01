Tuesday mornings at 12 am, following the Monday Night Music Mix

Each week, host Julian Booker takes listeners on a trip back in time featuring music from a different year for one hour. Selections include worldwide hits and album deep cuts that span across genres including rock, soul, indie, jazz and everything in between. Whether highlighting a year in the 2000s or the 1960s, Transmissions from the Time Machine promises to offer its audience a throw back to the eclectic, golden days of album-oriented radio in celebration of the past 70+ years of music!