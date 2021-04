Fridays 9pm to 11pm; Thursdays 2am to 4am

:Rhythm Theorem: Music driven by syncopated bass lines and drumbeats and accented by instruments involved in rhythmic counterplay.

:Rhythm Theorem: Dirty, Skanky, Greasy, Gritty, Bootylicious, Fun.

:Rhythm Theorem: In the pocket. In the groove. :Rhythm Theorem: Friday nights 9PM to 11pm. Only on 88.7 WNCW.