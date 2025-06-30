Thursday at 8 pm: I’m With Her – Wild and Clear and Blue

Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins are back with their first album since their breakout debut seven years ago. Produced by Josh Kaufman (of another trio, Bonny Light Horseman), the close-knit bond of these three musicians can be heard in their tight harmonies and exquisite acoustic performance. The new songs here address reaching into the past, navigating a chaotic present, and bravely moving forward into the unknown. “I'm With Her's songs are folky on the surface and skeletal, yet intricate within. They carry tales that are both intimate and far-reaching, involving heartbreak, separation, resilience, mortality and constant, restless travels." - The New York Times.