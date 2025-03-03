Thursday at 8pm: Cristina Vane – Hear My Call

Get to know this new one from Cristina Vane, who deftly blends blues and rock with old-time and country. One minute she’s at home here in Appalachia pickin’ a sweet clawhammer banjo tune, the next she’s unleashing fire on electric slide guitar. Her eclecticism might have something to do with her upbringing: her half-Guatemalan/half-American heritage includes being raised in Italy, England, and France. Cristina Vane performs at MerleFest in Wilkesboro at the end of April, as well as in Charlotte and Asheville in mid-May. Alex Nudd will be sitting in for Julian Booker to bring you your Thursday evening music mix this week; join us!