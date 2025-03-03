© 2025 WNCW
Peak of the Week
Music Host Julian Booker
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Cristina Vane – Hear My Call

By Martin Anderson
Published March 3, 2025 at 2:08 PM EST

Get to know this new one from Cristina Vane, who deftly blends blues and rock with old-time and country. One minute she’s at home here in Appalachia pickin’ a sweet clawhammer banjo tune, the next she’s unleashing fire on electric slide guitar. Her eclecticism might have something to do with her upbringing: her half-Guatemalan/half-American heritage includes being raised in Italy, England, and France. Cristina Vane performs at MerleFest in Wilkesboro at the end of April, as well as in Charlotte and Asheville in mid-May. Alex Nudd will be sitting in for Julian Booker to bring you your Thursday evening music mix this week; join us!

Peak Of The Week™
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
