Thursday at 8: Various Artists: Drenched in Place: A Compilation Album For Hurricane Helene Relief

Get to know – and support! – this collection of artists and songs curated by Rising Appalachia. You can hear the band’s influences of Appalachian, African, Soul, and activist-oriented songwriters here. It’s the 3rd one (that we know of) released to raise funds and awareness for Hurricane Helene relief efforts here in Western NC. As sisters Leah & Chloe write, “What better way to come together than a relief album of songs for the people. We named this collection ‘Drenched In Place’ to honor the deep connection to home/place that so many Appalachian people have here in the mountains. With 100 percent of proceeds going to (Asheville) BeLoved, Nanostead, and Riverlink, our aim is to raise $20,000 to give to these incredible nonprofits who have been on the ground working to help since day one of the storm. There is a long haul still to get this region back on its feet.” The collection, with some beautiful words about its genesis, is available on Bandcamp: https://drenchedinplace.bandcamp.com/album/drenched-in-place